Police Investigate Three Anti-Black, Anti-Semitic Writings At Prestigious Englewood School

Police said they found no direct threat to Dwight-Englewood Upper School after anti-black and anti-Semitic graffiti was found scrawled on several restroom stalls across the campus.

“After the first incident, the school formulated a plan of action, which included notification to the student body, faculty and parent community alike,” Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said Thursday.

It was after the notifications – which included student assemblies – that the second and third writings were discovered, Halstead said.

“It was almost a certainty that the two additional writings were done after the assemblies,” he said.

So school officials called police.

Although sources said an administrator's name was scrawled in one of the writings, the deputy chief emphasized that authorities found "no direct threat."

School officials nonetheless have beefed up security while city police are now "actively looking into several leads," he said.

The Dwight–Englewood Upper School describes itself is an independent, coeducational college-preparatory day school with roughly 900 ethnically-diverse students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in three "functionally separate" schools.

Anyone with information that could help identify and catch whoever was responsible is asked to contact Englewood police: (201) 568-2711 .

The Bergenfield-Bogota-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack CrimeStoppers Group also offers cash rewards up to $1,000 for any information that significantly aids in any police investigation.

Callers can leave a tip anytime on the CrimeStoppers website at bergencrimestoppers.org or call (844) 466-6789 .

