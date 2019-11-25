Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Police: Inattentive Pedestrian Struck Crossing Busy Elmwood Park Street

Jerry DeMarco
The woman was struck by the white sedan in the eastbound lane of Market Street between Beech and Church streets in Elmwood Park.
A 69-year-old Paterson woman was struck crossing Market Street in Elmwood Park Monday night, authorities said.

The woman parked her car on one side of the street, then got out to retrieve mail from a box at a business where she used to work, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

She was struck by a Nissan Sentra in the eastbound lane as she hustled back toward her car, Foligno said.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson with some broken bones and road rash, the chief said.

No summonses or charges will be filed against the Elmwood Park driver, he said.

“The driver wasn’t at fault – no speeding or texting or anything like that,” Foligno said. “It was in an area where you’re not used to seeing pedestrians, and the woman wasn’t in a crosswalk.”

Get the news you need to know on the go.

