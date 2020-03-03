Contact Us
Police ID Men Who They Say Dragged, Assaulted Disabled Lebanon Man In 2017

Valerie Musson
Stephen McDaniel, 33, of Edison and Jared Thaxton, 30, of Newark
Stephen McDaniel, 33, of Edison and Jared Thaxton, 30, of Newark Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

Two men have been charged in connection to an assault on a disabled man that occurred outside his Hunterdon home more than two years ago, authorities said.

Stephen McDaniel, 33, of Edison and Jared Thaxton, 30, of Newark were charged with aggravated assault and accused of making terroristic threats in an incident on Nov. 1, 2017, New Jersey State Police said in a news release.

The men approached a disabled man at his Lebanon Borough apartment complex, dragged him to the back, verbally threatened him and physically assaulted him before driving away, authorities said.

McDaniel, who police say was identified using composite sketches, was arrested at his Edison home on a warrant on Jan. 7.

He was lodged at Hunterdon County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Further investigation revealed Thaxton as the owner of the vehicle that fled the scene after the assault, authorities said.

Thaxton turned himself in to Perryville Police Station on Feb. 13, authorities said. He was released pending a court date.

