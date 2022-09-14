Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim, 46

Authorities have identified the man who drowned Wednesday, Sept. 14 off Ortley Beach.

Matthew Mauro, 46, was brought to shore by Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units via jet skis around 1:55 p.m., Toms River police said.

CPR was immediately initiated before Mauro was taken to Community Medical Center. He was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Toms River police, Seaside Heights Beach and Fire units, Tri-Boro First Aid, TRPD CSO's and RWJ Paramedics all assisted with resuscitation efforts.

