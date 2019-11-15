Police ID Driver Killed In Sussex County Fatal Crash As Local Woman, 77

A Sussex County woman was identified as the woman killed in an accident that sent another driver to the hospital.

Elaine Bernardini, 77, of Wantage, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet when it crossed over the double-yellow line on Ross Corner Sussex Road in Frankford, hitting a Toyota SUV head-on Thursday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

Bernardini, who was headed southbound around 11:30 a.m., was taken to Newton Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The other driver, a 37-year-old female, was taken to Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville with moderate injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remained under investigation as of Friday, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

