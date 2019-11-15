Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Police ID Driver Killed In Sussex County Fatal Crash As Local Woman, 77

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Sussex County woman was identified as the woman killed in an accident that sent another driver to the hospital.

Elaine Bernardini, 77, of Wantage, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet when it crossed over the double-yellow line on Ross Corner Sussex Road in Frankford, hitting a Toyota SUV head-on Thursday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

Bernardini, who was headed southbound around 11:30 a.m., was taken to Newton Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The other driver, a 37-year-old female, was taken to Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville with moderate injuries, Marchan said.

The crash remained under investigation as of Friday, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

