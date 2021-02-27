Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Jersey Shore Ex-Con Stalker Called Bergen Woman 200 Times, Hung Outside For Hours
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police ID Driver Killed In Route 206 Sussex County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Andover Township Fire Department
Andover Township Fire Department Photo Credit: Andover Township FD Facebook

A 62-year-old man died when his vehicle became pinned underneath a tractor-trailer on Route 206 in Sussex County Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Richard Hamm, of Andover, was heading northbound behind the wheel of a Dodge when he struck the trailer, which was perpendicular across the roadway while backing into a loading dock 2:20 p.m.,  Police Chief Eric Danielson said.

The Andover Township Fire Department and first responders removed Hamm's car from under the tractor trailer, and Hamm died of injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.