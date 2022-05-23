Contact Us
Police ID Driver Killed In Essex County Hit-Run Crash

Nicole Acosta
Orange NJ police
Orange NJ police Photo Credit: Orange NJ Police Department Facebook

A 46-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Essex County, authorities said.

Felipe Chay, of Orange, was struck on the 100 block of Scotland Road in Orange around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Investigators believe he was hit by two vehicles that fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS=4EC.

