Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Cyber-Casanova From NJ Admits Duping Dozens Of Lonely Hearts Out Of $1.14M
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police ID Boy, 9, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop

Authorities have identified the 9-year-old boy killed late Saturday night in a crash on the Garden State Parkway.

Jake Olivos, of Beachwood, was ejected when the Volkswagen Passat he was traveling in ran off the road to the left and overturned on the entrance ramp to exit 89A south around 10:20 p.m., New Jersey Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The crash was first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

No further details were reported.

Click here for more footage from the scene by The Lakewood Scoop.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.