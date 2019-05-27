Police ID Bergenfield Boy, 10, Fatally Struck By Bus

A 10-year-old boy riding his bicycle was killed after being hit by a bus in Bergenfield, first-responders told Daily Voice.

The child, who police identified as Alvin Maracalho the following day, was hit by NJ Transit bus 166 around 4:30 p.m. near Veterans Plaza and Church Street, a spokesman for the agency said.

Grief support and counseling was available for students Tuesday and will remain in the schools for "as long as needed," Bergenfield Superintendent Christopher Tully said.

The driver, a 58-year-old female from Paterson was hospitalized for distress, Bergenfield police said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps was on scene in less than two minutes, and transported him to Hackensack University Medical Center where he died, first responders said.

The boy and the bus were both turning left onto Veterans Plaza from W. Church Street when the bus struck the child, police said.

Authorities were investigating after a boy was hit by a bus Monday afternoon in Bergenfield. He died from his injuries, authorities said.

The driver was not issued any summonses or charges pending the final outcome of the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young man’s life," the Bergenfield Police Department said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the family. As a community, we all grieve with you."

