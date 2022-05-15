Contact Us
Police ID 29-Year-Old Driver Dead In Wrong-Way Route 80 Crash

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 29-year-old wrong-way driver who was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 80 in Morris County died of his injuries, authorities said.

Angelo F. Atienza was heading west in the eastbound lanes in a Toyota Rav4 when he drove head-on into an International tractor and semi-trailer around 4 a.m., Saturday, May 14, New Jersey State Police said.

The crash occurred near milepost 46.2 in Parsippany, police said. The man's identification has not been made public.

Atienza, of Lake Hiawatha, works as a nurse at Llanfair House, according to LinkedIn.

