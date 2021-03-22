Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen County Employee Charged In Pre-Teen Sex Assaults, Authorities Say More Victims Possible
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police ID 17-Year-Old Killed In Jersey City Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Zaimier Bell
Zaimier Bell Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night, authorities said.

Police responding to reports of shots fired near 116 MLK Dr., found  Zaimier Bell with gunshot wounds to his upper body around 5:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center and deceased at 6:10 p.m.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. 

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. 

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.