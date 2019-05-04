Police: 'I Killed My Baby,' Says Little Ferry Woman Charged With Murdering 5-Day-Old Daughter

UPDATE: Family members were having dinner when a 29-year-old Little Ferry woman grabbed a knife, locked the bedroom door and stabbed her crying 5-day-old daughter in the throat, killing her, records show.

Hiralbahen Bhavsar initially told police in a 911 call Thursday night that her husband had a knife and was trying to kill her, court records show.

Family members had stopped responding officers from taking the husband into custody at the Liberty Street garden apartment when, according to court documents, the mother emerged from the bedroom and said, "I did it. I killed my baby."

The officers found the dead newborn on a bed, stabbed once each in the neck and arm, according to an affidavit filed in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Just a few hours earlier, Bhavsar posted a social media photo of her, her husband and their infant daughter.

Bhavsar, 29, remained held at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus Saturday morning -- more than 36 hours after she was brought there in police custody for a psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

She's charged with first-degree murder and weapons possession in connection with the slaying of the newborn at their Liberty Street garden apartment.

Bhavsar called 911 at 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report a medical emergency -- apparently chest pains -- at the Florence Apartments, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Police found several family members still there, Calo said.

Bhavsar "emerged from a locked bedroom and confronted the officers," the prosecutor said.

"Upon entering the bedroom, the officers discovered the lifeless body of an infant child who suffered apparent sharp force injuries," he said.

Family members said Bhavsar took the girl into the bedroom after she began crying at dinner. They said she emerged a short time later, took something from the kitchen and returned to the child, locking the door behind her.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. The Bergen County Medical Examiner responded, as well.

******

IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO CARE FOR YOUR NEWBORN , there are options: New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania all have "safe haven" programs.

You can safely, anonymously, and without judgment, surrender your baby, up to 30 days old (28 in PA) at any hospital or police station.

You must physically hand the child to a representative of the hospital or a police officer.

NO LEGAL ACTION will be taken.

MORE INFO: http://www.njsafehaven.org

******

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS / MUGSHOT

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.