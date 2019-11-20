Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Disgraced Bergen Developer Spared Federal Prison In $4 Million Loan Scheme
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Hunterdon County Woman Left Girl, 4, In Casino Hotel Room Alone While She Gambled

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Wind Creek Bethlehem
Wind Creek Bethlehem Photo Credit: Wind Creek Bethlehem Facebook

A 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in the hotel lobby of a Pennsylvania casino went looking for the 26-year-old Hunterdon County woman who had left her alone so she could gamble, police said.

Rebecca Yandoli was found gambling on the main floor of the Wind Creek Casino after the toddler went looking for her around 4 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Yandoli, who records show has lived in Annandale and Stewartsville, told police she left the girl in the room at 1:15 a.m. before she left to gamble.

Yandoli was arrested and charged with child endangerment. She was being held in the Northampton County Prison on $10,000 bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.