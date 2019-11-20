Police: Hunterdon County Woman Left Girl, 4, In Casino Hotel Room Alone While She Gambled

A 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in the hotel lobby of a Pennsylvania casino went looking for the 26-year-old Hunterdon County woman who had left her alone so she could gamble, police said.

Rebecca Yandoli was found gambling on the main floor of the Wind Creek Casino after the toddler went looking for her around 4 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Yandoli, who records show has lived in Annandale and Stewartsville, told police she left the girl in the room at 1:15 a.m. before she left to gamble.

Yandoli was arrested and charged with child endangerment. She was being held in the Northampton County Prison on $10,000 bail.

