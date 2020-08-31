Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News:
Police: Hooded, Masked Suspects Target Half Dozen Wharton Vehicles In Weekend Burglaries

Valerie Musson
Baker Avenue in Wharton
Baker Avenue in Wharton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Suspects concealing their identities with hoods and masks targeted at least six cars in Wharton burglaries over the weekend, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects rummaging through unlocked vehicles and taking items on Baker Avenue and Pine Street, Wharton Police said.

The hooded and masked suspects were also seen attempting to open numerous locked vehicles along the way, authorities said.

The department is currently investigating the incidents.

