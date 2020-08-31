Police: Hooded, Masked Suspects Target Half Dozen Wharton Vehicles In Weekend Burglaries

Suspects concealing their identities with hoods and masks targeted at least six cars in Wharton burglaries over the weekend, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects rummaging through unlocked vehicles and taking items on Baker Avenue and Pine Street, Wharton Police said.

The hooded and masked suspects were also seen attempting to open numerous locked vehicles along the way, authorities said.

The department is currently investigating the incidents.

