Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Judge Releases Hackensack Woman Accused Of Killing Newborn
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Hit-And-Run Texas Driver, 28, Lied About Cause Of Morris County Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 10 in Hanover
Route 10 in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 28-year-old driver lied to police about how he damaged his car after a hit-and-run crash in Hanover, authorities charged.

Adam Barron, 28, left his disabled vehicle on Route 10 in Hanover after a crash on Sunday, August 16, authorities said in a release.

Officers traced it back to Barron at the nearby Extended Stay Hotel.

Barron, of Denton, Texas, told police he was struck while making a U-turn and was chasing down the vehicle that hit him when his own car broke down, authorities said.

Officers later discovered that Barron had actually crashed into a wall and left the scene, authorities said.

Barron was arrested and charged with providing false information to law enforcement and hindering. He was also issued summonses for careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, illegal U-turn and failure to report.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.