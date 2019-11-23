Police: High-Speed Sussex County Chase Ends In Route 206 Crash

A Pennsylvania man was being held in the Sussex County jail after taking off during a Stanhope traffic stop, leading officers in a high-speed chase on Route 206 into Byram and throwing cocaine out of the window of his car before crashing, authorities said.

James, A. Martin, 52, of Pocono Pines, PA, was taken to Newton Medical Center with minor scratches to his face after Monday night's pursuit, Stanhope police said.

Police stopped Martin near the Dollar General store on Route 183 after they spotted his vehicle swerving in and out of his lane, suspecting intoxication around 11:45 p.m., authorities said.

Just as the officer got out of his patrol car, Martin sped away up Route 183, leading police onto Route 206 northbound and tossing suspected cocaine out of the driver's side window, Stanhope police said.

Martin's car jumped the sidewalk and hit several road signs before crashing near ShopRite Plaza, damaging his car, according to police.

He continued driving northbound until his car became disabled at the Cat Swamp area, where police arrested him, authorities said.

Police obtained a warrant for blood tests while Martin was at Newton Medical Center.

Martin was served a DWI and facing charges of elusion, drug possession, tampering with evidence and more.

He remained held in the county jail pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.