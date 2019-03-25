Police: Heroin OD Victim Revived, Uncooperative Ringwood Guest Arrested

A group of Fair Lawn police officers who responded to an overdose call said they found a 23-year-old borough woman overdosing on the toilet -- a needle stuck in the back of her hand -- and a problematic companion in the apartment.

They administered Narcan and revived the 2nd Street victim, who was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Surviving an overdose relies a great deal on how quickly the victim receives medical assistance. Because many witnesses refuse to dial 911 out of fear of being prosecuted, New Jersey lawmakers adopted the Overdose Protection Act, signed into law by then-Gov. Chris Christie in 2013.

The law prevents police from arresting anyone who reports a drug overdose. It doesn't extend to anyone whose actions or behavior interferes with responders' attempts to save the victim's life.

As a result, the officers arrested Hunter VanDunk, 22, of Ringwood after he refused to cooperate with them when they got there, Metzler said.

VanDunk charged with obstructing a governmental function before being released pending further court action.

