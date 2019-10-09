Contact Us
Police: Hawthorne Driver Leaves Car Behind After Crash Splits Utility Pole

Jerry DeMarco
Darien Freda
Darien Freda Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A Hawthorne driver crashed his uninsured car into a utility pole and left it there after running a stop sign, said Wyckoff police who tracked him down.

Midland Park police and a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit helped search for 21-year-old Darien Freda after finding his heavily-damaged gray Nissan unoccupied and the pole split in half on Wyckoff Avenue near Lafayette Avenue around 3 a.m. Sept. 1, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Borough police eventually tracked down Freda and charged him with reckless driving, careless driving, running a stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failing to report an accident and not having insurance.

He was released pending a court hearing.

