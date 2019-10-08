Police: Hasbrouck Heights Student-Athletes, Driver Hospitalized In Route 17 School Bus Crash

Several Hasbrouck Heights High School athletes and their school bus driver were taken to the hospital after being rear-ended by a pick-up truck on Route 17 south in Lodi Tuesday, authorities said.

"All injuries appear to be minor," Lodi Police Lt. Robert Salerno told Daily Voice following the incident near Magic Touch Car Wash.

Salerno did not know where the students were coming from and was unsure exactly how many students were injured.

All lanes had been reopened as of 8:15 p.m.

The incident was being investigated by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

