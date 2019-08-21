Contact Us
Police: Harassed Fair Lawn Man Stabbed With Turban Needle, Arrest Made

Jerry DeMarco
Japneet Chani
Japneet Chani Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 22-year-old Fair Lawn man who tried to get another to stop sending him harassing text messages was stabbed with a turban needle, police said.

Fair Lawn police took Japneet Chani, also 22, into custody after being called to Southern Drive at Urban Place, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The victim "had gone to a residence on 26th Street to approach [Chani] about unwanted harassing text messages," Metzler said, when Chani stabbed him with a salai -- a needle that is used to secure hair inside a turban.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps treated the victim at the scene, the sergeant said.

Police, meanwhile, charged Chani with aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession and released him pending court action.

