Police: Hackettstown Driver Passed Out In Intersection Found With Heroin, Hypodermic Needle

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Hackettstown driver is facing drug charges after he passed out under the influence of heroin at an intersection, authorities said.

Officers saw a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Bells Lane Wednesday morning shortly before 5:30 a.m., Hackettstown police said.

Police approached the vehicle and allegedly located an orange needle cap belonging to a hypodermic syringe next to the driver, who was sleeping, authorities said.

Officers were able to wake the driver, identified as Eric Gaertner, 22, of Hackettstown, who was under the influence of heroin, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that Gaertner was in possession of a glassine bag containing suspected heroin as well as a hypodermic needle, authorities said.

Gaertner was charged with being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. He also faces various possession charges and a violation of obstructing traffic.

He is being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

