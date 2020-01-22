Police: Fugitive DWI Health Aide Crashes Sedan Into Bus In Cliffside Park, Injures Patient, 80

UPDATE: A home health aide who's wanted out of Florida was drunk when her sedan slammed into a commuter bus in Cliffside Park early Wednesday evening, injuring her 80-year-old patient, police said.

Police charged Mary Ellen Digiacomo, 63, of Ridgefield, with DWI and endangering an elderly person following the 5:30 p.m. crash on Walker Street, Detective Capt. Vincent Capano said. They also issued several summonses, he said.

Digiacomo's patient was taken to Palisades General Hospital in North Bergen with a hip injury, among other ailments, Capano told Daily Voice.

The NJ Transit bus driver was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries, he said.

Digiacomo was convicted in Florida 18 years ago for securities fraud and selling unregistered securities, records show.

She currently is wanted out of Florida on an obstruction charge, authorities said.

Digiacomo was headed north when her sedan crossed the double yellow line, sideswiped a vehicle and slammed into the driver's side of the bus outside the Cliff House apartments across from the post office, Capano said.

Gorge Road was temporarily closed at River Road in Edgewater due to the crash.

The Florida Department of Banking and Finance charged Digiacomo, then of Sarasota, with securities fraud in 2002, records show. She also was accused of 28 counts each of selling unregistered securities and selling them as an unregistered dealer.

A jury a year later convicted her of one count securities fraud and 52 counts of selling unregistered securities in connection with a bogus company that claimed to provide an alternative to traditional health insurance.

Prosecutors said Digiacomo spent most of the money on nail salons, massages and booze -- as well as mortgage and auto payments -- for herself and a live-in girlfriend.

