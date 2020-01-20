Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Police: Four Swipe Merch, Flee Woodcliff Lake Apple Store

Jerry DeMarco
BREAKING: Four men fled the Apple store at Tice's Corner in Woodcliff Lake with stolen merchandise early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police issued an alert for two men in puffy goose-down jackets -- two green and two black -- who they said stuffed the items in their pockets before fleeing the Chestnut Ridge Road store in a white Acura sedan shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help catch the thieves is asked to contact Woodcliff Lake PD: (201) 391-8222 .

