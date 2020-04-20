Police: Flemington Man Was On Heroin When He Crossed Double Yellow Line In Head-On Crash

A Flemington man was under the influence of heroin when he crashed his pickup truck into another driver in Readington Township, said authorities who charged him.

Jordon Weber, 29, was headed northbound on Route 523 at Ivy Court when he crossed over the double-yellow lines and hit a Whitehouse driver heading traveling southbound in a Volkswagen around 1 p.m. April 16, Readington Township Police said on Facebook .

Police found Weber had been using heroin, and a search of his car turned up a syringe and an empty heroin fold -- as well as two vials of suspected testosterone, authorities said.

Weber was transported to Morristown Medical Center with head pain, and a sample of his blood was taken for the sake of charging him with DUI, authorities said.

The other driver suffered knee and chest injuries but did not require medical treatment. Weber’s passenger, who owns the pickup truck they were in, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Weber faces numerous CDS possession charges as well as motor vehicle summonses for DWI, driving with a suspended license, careless driving and possession of CDS in a motor vehicle.

