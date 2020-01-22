Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Police: Drunk Driver Seized In Cliffside Park Bus Crash
Police: Fair Lawn Boy, 13, Had Xanax, Pot For Sale, TCH Vapes, Clean Urine To Beat Drug Test

Jerry DeMarco
Seized from the 13-year-old boy were drugs and paraphernalia, Fair Lawn police said.
Seized from the 13-year-old boy were drugs and paraphernalia, Fair Lawn police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn PD

A 13-year-old Fair Lawn boy was caught with Xanax and pot for sale, as well as liquid THC vape pens, edible marijuana and clean urine from someone else aimed at overcoming a drug test, authorities said.

Detectives Anthony Lugo and Brian Rypkema got cooperation from the boy’s parents after a drug dealing investigation led them to the Lenox Drive teen, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The detectives issued juvenile complaints to the boy, charging him with drug offenses, to be heard behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack, Metzler said.

The teen was allowed to remain in the custody of his parents, the sergeant said.

The news comes a day after Fair Lawn police reported finding three-quarters of a pound of weed and nearly $20,000 hidden throughout a 17-year-old borough boy's home.

