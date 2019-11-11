Police: Ex-Girlfriend Stabs Female Co-Worker At Mahwah Clothing Warehouse, Caught In Oakland

A Haledon woman stabbed her former girlfriend in the arm and threw bleach at her at a clothing warehouse in Mahwah where they both work before being captured by police in Oakland late Monday afternoon, responders said.

The 24-year-old Ridgefield Park victim told police her assailant threw what apparently was bleach at her in the bathroom when she arrived for her shift at the Net-A-Porter Ltd. facility on Darlington Avenue, then followed her into the parking lot , where she stabbed her with a knife as she tried to defend herself Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

The 33-year-old suspect then fled in a 2007 VW Jetta, the chief said.

Hearing a township police alert, officers in Oakland stopped the vehicle on Route 202 near West Oakland Avenue, Jaffe said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with wounds to her hand, wrist and forearm, the chief said.

The suspect was taken to township police headquarters, where charges were pending.

