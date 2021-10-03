Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Erratic Morris County Driver With Meth Tosses Brass Knuckles Onto Route 46

Valerie Musson
Mount Olive Police
Mount Olive Police Photo Credit: Mount Olive Police via Facebook

A Morris County driver made several erratic maneuvers on Route 46 before he ditched a pair of brass knuckles and was later found with methamphetamine, police said.

Anthony E. Rondan, 29, made an erratic lane change on the highway before pulling over and partially blocking traffic in Budd Lake around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Mount Olive police said.

Rondan, of Budd Lake, was instructed by officers to continue driving and was then seen waving a pair of brass knuckles out the window while improperly backed onto the highway, police said.

Rondan then threw the weapon into the road and drove away but was stopped by police a short time later, authorities said.

Rondan was subsequently found with Lorazepam and Methamphetamine Hydrochloride and taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of CDS, littering and several vehicle offenses.

Rondan was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

