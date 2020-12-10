Police: DWI Sussex County Man, 28, Drives Into Oncoming Route 46 Traffic With Flat Tire

A Sussex County man was drunk when he drove into oncoming traffic on Route 46 with a flat tire, authorities charged.

Shawn B. Hirschel, 28, was seen driving west on Route 46 in the eastbound lane, head-on into oncoming traffic with a flat front tire just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski said.

Police stopped the vehicle near East Avenue and determined that Hirschel was intoxicated, authorities said.

Hirschel, of Hamburg, was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was charged with DWI, reckless driving, failure to submit breath samples, failure to report a motor vehicle crash, leaving the scene of a crash and several traffic infractions.

Hirschel was released to a responsible adult and is scheduled to appear in Washington Township Municipal Court.

