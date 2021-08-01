Police: DWI North Jersey Ex-Con With Heroin, 30, Crashes Into Rock Wall In Morris County

A North Jersey man with several prior criminal convictions was intoxicated when he crashed into a rock wall in front of a Morris County home earlier this week.

Kevin R. Fenty, 30, was driving a Nissan Altima on Drakestown Road in Long Valley when he struck the wall shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 5, Mount Olive police said.

Officers arrived and immediately saw glassine folds on the passenger’s side of the car, police said.

During questioning, Fenty, of Port Murray, showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

A search of Fenty’s car turned up more glassine folds, suspected heroin, a syringe and injection paraphernalia, police said.

Fenty was arrested and taken to headquarters, where he was charged with DWI, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs, reckless driving and numerous other offenses.

In 2017, Fenty was found criminally liable for a two-car crash in Cloverdale, CA, the Ukiah Daily Journal reported. He was later convicted of driving a car under the influence of hydrocodone causing bodily injury and sentenced to three years behind bars in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the report says.

Just a month later, Fenty was arrested again in New Jersey and convicted of a prescription pill-related felony drug charge, the outlet reported.

Fenty was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.