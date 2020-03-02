Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Motorist Who Thought She Was In Her Driveway Flees Crash After Parking On Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock police
Glen Rock police Photo Credit: Glen Rock PD

A drunk hit-and-run driver from Hawthorne told police she thought she was in her driveway when she parked her car in the fast lane of northbound Route 208 in Glen Rock and it was rear-ended by another vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the second car told Officer Sam Evans that he couldn’t stop in time after Tammi L. Calie, 35, suddenly stopped in the left lane of the highway near Harristown Road shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Calie’s unregistered, uninsured vehicle “then fled the scene after being struck,” the chief said.

While Evans made sure the driver was OK, police got a 911 call from a witness who followed Calie and took a cellphone shot of her license plate, Ackerman said.

Glen Rock and Hawthorne police quickly found the car near Calie’s home on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne.

Calie, who wasn’t injured, “told officers that she had parked on the highway as she believed she was in her driveway,” the chief said.

Evans arrested her for DWI and took her to headquarters.

Calie was released to a responsible adult under John’s Law after being processed, Ackermann said.

Besides the criminal DWI charge, she received summonses for leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report it, impeding traffic, reckless and careless driving and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

