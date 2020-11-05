Police: DWI Morris County Man Flees From Officers On Route 46

A Morris County man was drunk when he stopped his car in an intersection on Route 46 and sped away from officers trying to pull him over, authorities said.

Jose A. Goncalves-Caldas, 34, was seen at the intersection of Route 46 and Woodsedge Avenue in a blue Subaru that did not have running lights on shortly before 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 30, Mount Olive Police said.

When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, Goncalves-Caldas sped away and onto Route 46, police said.

Goncalves-Caldas later stopped for police near Wolfe Road and Vasa Park, where he was questioned and determined to be intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Goncalves-Caldas, of Budd Lake, was arrested and taken to headquarters. He submitted to a chemical breath test and was charged with DWI, reckless driving, failure to pull over for an emergency vehicle and other traffic infractions.

Goncalves-Caldas was released to a sober driver and is scheduled to appear in court.

