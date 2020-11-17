Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Hasbrouck Heights Freight Mover, 40, Had 'Sexual Conduct' With Underage Teen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Morris County Man Crashes On Route 206, Gives Officers Fake Name, License

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Area of Route 206 and Main Street in Flanders
Area of Route 206 and Main Street in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man was drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Route 206 and gave police a fake name to avoid being identified, authorities charged.

Eusebio I. Cordova, 43, crashed near Route 206 and Main Street in Flanders around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Mount Olive police said.

During questioning, Cordova, of Netcong, showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Cordova’s passengers left in a taxi while a search of his vehicle turned up open alcohol containers, police said.

Cordova — who had given police a false name — was then arrested, taken to headquarters, fingerprinted and processed under the fake name, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation with the National Crime Information Center found that Cordova had active arrest warrants, prompting police to arrive at his home for further questioning, where he once again gave officers the fake name and license before being identified using a photograph, authorities said.

Cordova was arrested and charged with assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, unlicensed driver and numerous additional traffic infractions.

He was being held at Morris County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.