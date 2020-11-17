Police: DWI Morris County Man Crashes On Route 206, Gives Officers Fake Name, License

A Morris County man was drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Route 206 and gave police a fake name to avoid being identified, authorities charged.

Eusebio I. Cordova, 43, crashed near Route 206 and Main Street in Flanders around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Mount Olive police said.

During questioning, Cordova, of Netcong, showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Cordova’s passengers left in a taxi while a search of his vehicle turned up open alcohol containers, police said.

Cordova — who had given police a false name — was then arrested, taken to headquarters, fingerprinted and processed under the fake name, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation with the National Crime Information Center found that Cordova had active arrest warrants, prompting police to arrive at his home for further questioning, where he once again gave officers the fake name and license before being identified using a photograph, authorities said.

Cordova was arrested and charged with assault by auto, DWI, reckless driving, unlicensed driver and numerous additional traffic infractions.

He was being held at Morris County Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear in court.

