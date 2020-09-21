Police: DWI Montana Driver, 45, Passes Out In Middle Of Hackettstown Intersection

A drunken Montana man was sound asleep behind the wheel, stopped at a Hackettstown intersection over the weekend, authorities said.

David Search of Stevensville, Montana was slouched over and sleeping in his vehicle, which was running but stopped at the intersection of Cindy Terrace and Hurley Drive just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Hackettstown Police said.

An officer put Search’s vehicle into park and observed clear signs of intoxication during his questioning, authorities said.

A subsequent search of Search’s vehicle turned up an airplane-sized bottle of alcohol, authorities said.

Search, 45, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, careless driving and unregistered vehicle.

He was released pending a court appearance.

