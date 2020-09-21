Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Hackensack Victim Says 'Really Good Friend' Stabbed Him During Dispute
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Montana Driver, 45, Passes Out In Middle Of Hackettstown Intersection

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Cindy Terrace and Hurley Drive in Hackettstown
Intersection of Cindy Terrace and Hurley Drive in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A drunken Montana man was sound asleep behind the wheel, stopped at a Hackettstown intersection over the weekend, authorities said.

David Search of Stevensville, Montana was slouched over and sleeping in his vehicle, which was running but stopped at the intersection of Cindy Terrace and Hurley Drive just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Hackettstown Police said.

An officer put Search’s vehicle into park and observed clear signs of intoxication during his questioning, authorities said.

A subsequent search of Search’s vehicle turned up an airplane-sized bottle of alcohol, authorities said.

Search, 45, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, careless driving and unregistered vehicle.

He was released pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.