Police: DWI Hackettstown Man, 55, Charged In Route 46 Hit-And-Run Crash

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Naughright Road and Route 46 in Hackettstown
Intersection of Naughright Road and Route 46 in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Hackettstown man had been drinking when he left the scene of a crash on Route 46, authorities said.

Thomas E. Javier, 55, crashed his Toyota Rav 4 at the intersection of Naughright Road and Route 46 in Hackettstown just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday -- then drove away, Mount Olive police said.

Police located the front bumper of Javier’s vehicle, which was damaged in the crash, and sent a description to nearby jurisdictions, authorities said.

Washington Township Police later located Javier’s vehicle on Springtown Road and detected signs of intoxication during his questioning, authorities said.

Javier was arrested and charged with DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.

He was released pending a court hearing.

