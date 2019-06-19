Contact Us
Police: DWI Driver Plows Car Through Hamburg 7-Eleven

A 54-year-old woman had been drinking when she plowed her Honda SUV through the brick wall of a Hamburg 7-Eleven, police said.
A 54-year-old woman had been drinking when she plowed her Honda SUV through the brick wall of a Hamburg 7-Eleven, authorities said.

Jennifer G. Hogan was behind the wheel of her 2016 Honda CRV when she toppled a stop sign and light post before plowing through the side of the Route 23 convenience store Tuesday evening, Hamburg Police Sgt. Jason Tangorra said.

A field sobriety test found Hogan was over the legal New Jersey alcohol limit, Tangorra said.

Hogan was consequently arrested and the 7-Eleven was closed as a safety precaution due to structural damage, police said.

