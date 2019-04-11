Police: DWI Driver In Three-Car Ridgewood Crash With Injuries Was 5X Legal Limit

A Ridgewood man with a reckless DWI offense already on his record registered five times the legal blood-alcohol limit after he caused a three-car crash that sent him and others to the hospital, village police said.

Neil Teresinski, 36, was charged with assault by auto, reckless driving and two counts of DWI after his Toyota SUV crashed at the intersection of Linwood and Maple avenues on Oct. 22, they said.

More serious charges could follow against Teresinski, who registered more than a .40% alcohol concentration in his blood, Ridgewood police said in a release issued Sunday night by Detective Sgt. Michael Lembo.

New Jersey's limit for legal driving with alcohol in your system is .08%.

Prison time is a possibility given the current charges -- and would become all but certain if a Bergen County grand jury upgrades or adds to the counts. Previous history plays a role, as well.

Records show Teresinski – who was processed and released by Ridgewood police pending a future court date -- was arrested for reckless DWI in Florida three years ago.

