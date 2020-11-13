Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: DWI Budd Lake Man, 55, Takes Down 2 Utility Poles In SUV Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Area of Mount Olive Road/Route 46
Area of Mount Olive Road/Route 46 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Budd Lake man was drunk when he damaged two utility poles in a Morris County crash Wednesday night, authorities said.

Christopher K. Murray, 55, crashed his white Ford Explorer into the poles near Route 46 and Mount Olive Road around 7:30 p.m. snapping one at the base and significantly damaging the other, police said.

Murray’s SUV was later found with severe damage to the driver’s side and front end, Mount Olive police said.

Responding officers observed Murray outside his vehicle and picked up obvious signs of intoxication during questioning, police said.

Murray was taken to Morristown Memorial for treatment of injuries, and a blood test confirmed that he had been intoxicated during the crash, police said.

Murray was charged with DWI, reckless driving, consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

Route 46 was closed for about three hours following the crash, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.