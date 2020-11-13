Police: DWI Budd Lake Man, 55, Takes Down 2 Utility Poles In SUV Crash

A Budd Lake man was drunk when he damaged two utility poles in a Morris County crash Wednesday night, authorities said.

Christopher K. Murray, 55, crashed his white Ford Explorer into the poles near Route 46 and Mount Olive Road around 7:30 p.m. snapping one at the base and significantly damaging the other, police said.

Murray’s SUV was later found with severe damage to the driver’s side and front end, Mount Olive police said.

Responding officers observed Murray outside his vehicle and picked up obvious signs of intoxication during questioning, police said.

Murray was taken to Morristown Memorial for treatment of injuries, and a blood test confirmed that he had been intoxicated during the crash, police said.

Murray was charged with DWI, reckless driving, consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

Route 46 was closed for about three hours following the crash, police said.

