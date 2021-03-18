Police: DUI Warren County Man, 36, Charged With Assault By Auto In Double Head-On Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
Route 46 near the intersection of Mount Olive Road
Route 46 near the intersection of Mount Olive Road

A Warren County man was under the influence when he hit three vehicles — two of them head-on — after swerving on Route 46, authorities charged.

Kevin M. Thorpe, 36, was driving westbound when he crossed the double yellow lines and side-swiped a Nissan traveling eastbound near the intersection of Mount Olive Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, Mount Olive police said.

Thorpe, of Hackettstown, then continued driving in the wrong lane and ran a red light before hitting both a Lincoln and a Jeep head-on, police said.

A follow-up investigation determined that Thorpe had been under the influence of cocaine and lost consciousness right before the crash, authorities said.

After Thorpe regained consciousness, a search of his car turned up zip lock bags of cocaine and other paraphernalia, according to police.

Thorpe turned himself in March 18 and was charged with assault by auto, DUI, possession of cocaine, under the influence of CDS and other drug and traffic offenses.

Thorpe was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

