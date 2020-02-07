Contact Us
Police: DUI Suspect Nabbed In Warren Gas Station Robbery Had Heroin, Weapons

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A 34-year-old Laurence Harbor man who was under the influence when he robbed a Hope Township gas station had heroin and weapons when police located him that same evening, authorities said.

Charles Degoulet-Deoliveira, 34, robbed an employee at U.S. Gas Station in Hope Township Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The employee initially refused to surrender any cash until Degoulet-Deoliveira threatened to use a weapon, police say.

Degoulet-Deoliveira fled the scene in a silver Toyota Tacoma and was apprehended a short time later in Allamuchy Township, authorities said.

Degoulet-Deoliveira was displaying signs of intoxication during initial questioning, police say. He was later linked to the robbery when he was found with the stolen cash and a knife.

Degoulet-Deoliveira was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, theft, possession of heroin and DWI.

He is being held at the Warren County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

