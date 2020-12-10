Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: NJ-Based Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due To Unexplained Participant Illness
Police: DUI Morris County Woman, 26, Swerves Off Road, Slams Into Tree

Valerie Musson
High Street near the Summit Avenue Pond in Newton
High Street near the Summit Avenue Pond in Newton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County woman was under the influence when she swerved off the road and slammed into a tree over the weekend, authorities said.

Rebecca Dwyer, 26, was driving south on High Street near the Summit Avenue Pond in Newton around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when her 2006 Honda Civic swerved off the road and hit a tree, which deployed the vehicle’s airbag, police said.

Dwyer was transported via Atlantic Ambulance to Newton Medical Center, where she was treated for arm and hand injuries, police said.

She was later determined to be under the influence and taken into custody, where she was charged with DUI, careless driving and open container.

Dwyer is scheduled to appear in court.

