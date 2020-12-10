Police: DUI Morris County Woman, 26, Swerves Off Road, Slams Into Tree

A Morris County woman was under the influence when she swerved off the road and slammed into a tree over the weekend, authorities said.

Rebecca Dwyer, 26, was driving south on High Street near the Summit Avenue Pond in Newton around 2:45 a.m. Saturday when her 2006 Honda Civic swerved off the road and hit a tree, which deployed the vehicle’s airbag, police said.

Dwyer was transported via Atlantic Ambulance to Newton Medical Center, where she was treated for arm and hand injuries, police said.

She was later determined to be under the influence and taken into custody, where she was charged with DUI, careless driving and open container.

Dwyer is scheduled to appear in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.