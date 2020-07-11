Police: DUI Hunterdon County Woman Had BAC Nearly Four Times Legal Limit In Morris Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Area of Main Street and Seminary Avenue in Chester
Area of Main Street and Seminary Avenue in Chester Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Hunterdon County woman blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when she was involved in a crash in Chester, authorities charged.

The Lebanon woman — whose identity was not released — collided with another car near Main Street and Seminary Avenue the afternoon of Oct. 31, local police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the woman was drunk during the crash, police said.

She was arrested and taken to Mendham Borough Police Headquarters, where her blood-alcohol level was tested at .31 percent, authorities said.

The woman was charged with DUI and released on traffic summonses to a sober adult.

