Police: Drunken Man Charged With Aggravated Assault On Saint Clare's Hospital Worker

Cecilia Levine
Saint Clare's Denville
Saint Clare's Denville Photo Credit: Google Maps

A drunken man who fled the Saint Clare's Denville parking lot later became combative and spit on a hospital worker, authorities said.

Patrick D. Connor, 30, was taken to the Pocono Road hospital's emergency room for evaluation after running into the woods around 11:45 p.m. Nov. 23, Denville Police Capt. Jefferey Tucker said.

While in the hospital, Connor, of Parsippany's Lake Hiawatha section became combative and spit on a staff member, Tucker said.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a health care worker and is awaiting court date in Morristown Superior Court.

