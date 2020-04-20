Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Drunk Sussex County Man Hit Woman In Face Over Phone Battery At Route 206 Motel

Valerie Musson
Gregory S. Whitehead was drunk when he hit a woman numerous times in the face at a local hotel, said authorities who charged him. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Sussex County Jail

A Montague Township man was drunk when he hit a woman numerous times in the face at a local hotel, said authorities who charged him.

Andover Township police responded to the Econo Lodge on Route 206 after hearing reports of an assault shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, WRNJ reports .

Gregory S. Whitehead, 47, hit a female victim several times in the face during an argument over a cell phone battery, authorities said.

The woman was brought by Lakeland Emergency Squad to Newton Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, authorities said.

Whitehead was arrested, charged with third-degree aggravated assault and transported to Morris County Jail by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department.

