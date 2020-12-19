Police: Drunk PA Airport Trespasser Tried Making Snow Plow Getaway

Planes diverted at Reading Regional Airport earlier this week to avoid a drunken Lansdale man rolling in the grass, who then climbed an airport fence and hopped in a snow plow in an attempt to make a quick getaway, police said.

Bern Township police responded to Route 183 near the airport around 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 15, where a man later identified as Norman J. Lee was rolling in grass and jumping in front of vehicles, authorities said in a press release.

When he saw the police coming, Lee climbed over the 10-foot barbed wire-rimmed fence at near Millennium Aviation then broke into a red company plow truck, which was unlocked and idling in preparation for the upcoming snow storm, police said.

Lee stole the truck to evade arrest and was driving on the restricted portion of the airport, police said. An officer notified the air tower, which diverted landings until Lee was in custody, authorities said.

At one point, an inbound aircraft made a last minute maneuver to avoid landing as Lee got the plow truck stuck in the grass, according to police.

Lee then got out of the vehicle and started to run towards the southernmost fence on the property. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, and "obviously" under the influence -- which he later admitted, authorities said.

"Due to Lee’s behavior, his level of intoxication, and his violent tendencies, he was transported to Penn State Health St. Joseph’s Campus for medical treatment," police said.

During a medical evaluation, Lee spat in a deputy's face and continued to resist arrest, authorities said.

He was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Lee was arraigned from the hospital and he was committed to Berks County Jail in lieu of $100,000.

