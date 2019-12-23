Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Police: Drunk Fort Lee Driver Flees Fair Lawn Crash With Kids

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn PD

A Fort Lee driver was drunk when she crashed her van in Fair Lawn and took off with two youngsters aboard, said authorities who arrested her a few blocks away.

Officer Michael O’Brien found the disabled van driven by Nicole Chung, 40, in the middle of Grunstra Place after it struck a fire hydrant on Greenwood Drive at Garrison Terrace and kept going around 5 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

With her were two girls -- ages 4 and 8 -- Metzler said Monday.

Neither they nor Chung were injured, he said.

All were taken to headquarters and released to a responsible adult, the sergeant said.

Chung -- who wasn't wearing a seatbelt and didn't have either registration or proof of insurance for the van, will have a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Metzler said.

Charges include:

  • Child endangerment;
  • DWI with minors in a vehicle;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Leaving the scene of a crash;
  • Failing to report a crash;
  • Driving on a sidewalk;
  • Not wearing a seatbelt;
  • No registration or proof of insurance.

