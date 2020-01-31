Police: Driver Who Plowed Car Into Morris County Supermarket Was DWI, Had Heroin

A 37-year-old man being held in the Morris County Jail had been drinking and using drugs when he plowed his car into a a local supermarket Friday, said authorities who charged him.

John Cilurso, of Mount Arlington, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that had hopped the curb and struck a brick wall containing shopping carts at Acme Supermarket on Man Street around 5:15 p.m., Denville police said.

An investigation turned up heroin and related paraphernalia in Cilurso's vehicle, police said.

He was arrested on drug and alcohol charges and served summonses for careless driving, driving without a suspended license and more.

Cilurso will be held in jail pending a court date in Morris County Superior Court.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

