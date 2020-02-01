Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Breaking News: North Bergen Recycling Plant Worker Pinned To Death By Trolly Cart
Police: Driver Who Hit Paterson Toddler Eludes Pursuit

Jerry DeMarco
The hit-and-run vehicle was found abandoned in the 100 block of Governor Street near Auburn Street in Paterson, roughly a mile north of where the child was struck. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver whose car struck a toddler in downtown Paterson eluded pursuing police on busy city streets Thursday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle, authorities said.

The white BMW struck the youngster on Main Street shortly before 1 p.m. and sped off, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The child sustained some cuts and bruises but wasn’t seriously injured, Speziale said.

Responding to the hit-and-run alert, New Jersey State Police began pursuing the sedan before being joined by responding city units, the director said.

They had to pull back because of the potential danger to civilians, he said.

They found the vehicle abandoned minutes later in the 100 block of Governor Street near Auburn Street, roughly a mile north of where the child was struck.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can help identify the driver is asked to call Paterson PD: (973) 321-1111 .

