Police: Driver Commits Lewd Act In Front Of Morris County Jogger, 16

A Princeton man who pulled over to talk to a teen jogger and commit a lewd act was taken into custody by police in Morris County, authorities said.

The 16-year-old girl was jogging off of Naughright Road in Long Valley, when a man in a white car approached her on Memorial Day, Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said.

The man, later identified as Hyun Kang, performed a "lewd act" while speaking to the victim, Almer said without getting into specifics.

The woman was able to take a photo of the vehicle as it left the scene, which police used to help track down Kang, according to Almer.

Kang was charged with lewdness and a court date is pending, police said.

