Police: Driver Attacked By Gang Of Five On Route 46 In Elmwood Park Stabs Two, Flees

A driver who was being beaten by five people on Route 46 in Elmwood Park Wednesday afternoon stabbed two of them -- one in the head, the other in the hand -- and then fled, authorities said.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

All five were in police custody while authorities searched for the driver following the 4:30 p.m. incident, in which the attackers "threw the driver to the ground and began kicking and striking him" after he got out of his car in front of 104 Route 46 East, the chief said.

Witnesses said the vehicle was a greenish-blue Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage from hitting two other vehicles as the driver fled.

"We are reviewing surveillance video from nearby and interviewing witnesses," Foligno said early Wednesday evening.

