Police: Dozens Of Bogus Unemployment Claims Filed In Morris County

Police departments across Morris County say they have been flooded with fraudulent claims for unemployment insurance in recent months.

At least 15 residents in Randolph reported having bogus claims filed in their name in October, according to Police Lt. William Harzula.

"Residents became alerted to the scams by notification from their employers and/or letters received from the New Jersey Department of Labor advising them that their claims were received," said Harzula.

Meanwhile, at least two instances of fraudulent unemployment claims have been reported in Mountain Lakes — one victim was even contacted by their workplace’s HR department, police said.

“One time, a victim was advised by their HR department after they were requested they verify his employment status,” Mountain Lakes Police Det. Chris Somjen told Daily Voice. “The other received information direct from New Jersey Department of Labor for benefits he never filed for.”

Similarly, a total of eight fraudulent unemployment claims have been reported in Denville since Sept. 1, Police Capt. Jeffrey Tucker told Daily Voice.

“In five of the cases, the victims became aware of the fraudulent claim when notified by their employer,” he said. “Two received correspondence directly from the Division of Unemployment, and one received a pre-paid debit card from the Division of Unemployment.”

Residents who believe they may have received a fake or fraudulent unemployment notice are urged to contact their local police department.

Suspicious activity regarding unemployment claims can also be reported through the New Jersey Department of Labor’s website.

